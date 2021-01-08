It’s a bit of a shame that the best innovation of this generation of the iPhone was a circle of magnets, but there is no doubt that Apple’s Magsafe connector is the best reason to upgrade to a new iPhone 12.

Initially, accessories which take advantage of the feature have been slow to hit the market, but now one of the cooler ones, the Belkin BOOSTCHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe, is now on sale at the Apple store.

The Belkin BOOSTCHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe lets you charge your iPhone 12, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time, charging your iPhone 12 at up to 15W, your Apple Watch via the magnetic charging module and your AirPods via a Qi pad.

The charger works both in portrait and landscape and rotates, so it can be used for FaceTime or video conferences.

The charger costs $139.95 and can be found in the Apple Store here.