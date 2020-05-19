Video conferencing can be complicated without dedicated hardware, and now Asus has stepped up with a solution for those who use Google Meet.

The collection includes a number of components, including a dedicated PC system called the Google Meet Compute System, powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, a 128GB SSD, and a magnetic chassis so you can attach it to the included stand or mount it out of sight.

Asus is also offering an external speaker, camera and touch screen.

The Starter Kit and Small/Medium Room Kit supports up to 8 people and features a camera with a 120-degree field of view and the ability to zoom in up to 4X without losing 720p image quality.

The Large Room Kit supports up to 20 people and to be used with Logitech’s PTZ Pro 2 Camera. The PTZ Pro 2 captures 1080p video with 10X zoom and needs to be purchased separately.

Both the Small/Medium Room Kit and the Large Room Kit come with the touch screen panel for managing calls.

The hardware will hit the market in June in 28 countries with the Starter Kit costing £1,650/€1,915 (~$2,012), the Small/Medium Room Kit £1,970/€2,320 (~$2,402), and the Large Room Kit (sans camera) £1,700/€1,970 (~$2,073).

See the collection at Asus here.

Via 9to5google, the verge