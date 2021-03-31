Apple has been working on AR for many years, but an actual VR headset has always seemed years away.

Now reliable Apple leaker has dropped a bombshell, suggested Apple may announce a headset in only a few months.

“Sometime in the next several months, the company is poised to announce a mixed reality headset, its first major new device since 2015,” noted Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. “If possible, Apple won’t want to make such a critical announcement at an online event. It wants employees, the media, its partners and developers in the room.”

That could be WWDC, which is in only two months, but that is expected to be an online-only event.

Various details of the device have leaked, including that it will have an 8K screen, advanced eye-tracking, hybrid ultra-short focal length Fresnel lenses made of plastic to keep their weight below 150 grams, a total of 15 camera modules, eight of which will be used for the core AR/VR experience while the rest will be employed for unspecified biometric function(s).

The headset will reportedly support both VR and AR, via passthrough cameras.

The device may be released initially to developers only before hitting the consumer market some time next year.

via Pocketnow.