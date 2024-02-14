Apple says the Vision Pro headset has over 1,000 "incredible spatial apps"

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The reviews of the Apple Vision Pro headset are overall positive, but one of the major concerns users have is the lack of important entertainment apps, such as YouTube and Netflix. While YouTube confirmed that it’d bring the YouTube app to Apple’s mixed reality headset in the future, Apple’s Greg Joswiak recently said that the Vision Pro now has over 1,000 “incredible spatial apps”.

“A huge thank you to our developers! Their hard work has already resulted in over 1,000 incredible spatial apps designed specifically for Vision Pro, along with over 1.5 million compatible apps. We’re thrilled to see how they’ll continue to push the boundaries for what’s possible,” wrote Joswiak in his post on the X platform.

“Spatial apps” are applications that utilize Spatial audio technology to provide users with immersive and realistic sound effects in 3D environments. Apple Music, for example, is an app that supports Spatial audio technology with Dolby Atmos. But besides Apple Music, there are plenty of third-party apps with Spatial audio specifically for the Vision Pro headset. While Netflix is yet to announce a dedicated app, Disney Plus is offering exclusive content in spatial audio for Vision Pro users.

Joswiak didn’t mention some of the spatial apps he found “incredible”, and expectedly so. However, whether the number of spatial apps increases over time will depend on the success of the Vision Pro. For now, the headset has over 1.5 million Vision Pro apps that support Spatial audio technology.