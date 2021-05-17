Adobe releases the officially-supported version of Photoshop for Windows ARM

Back in November 2020, Adobe released a new Photoshop beta app for Windows 10 on ARM devices. This new Photoshop Beta build ran natively on Windows devices with ARM processors. Last week, Adobe released the officially-supported version of Photoshop for Windows ARM. Even though this is an official release, Photoshop on ARM has minor feature differences with the full Photoshop on Windows 10.

The following features are not available on Photoshop on ARM, and they will be added in subsequent releases.

Import, Export and playback of embedded video layers

Shake Reduction filter

Invite to Edit workflows are not supported. To learn alternative ways to send invitations via Web, see?Access and edit shared cloud documents.

Preset Syncing is not on by default

Windows Dial Support

Generator and related features

Opening or placing U3D files

Starting Photoshop from Lightroom ‘Edit In’ command

Oil Paint Filter

Spell Checking and hyphenation for Hebrew and Arabic languages

Plugin Marketplace panel

Source: Adobe