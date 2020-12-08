Adobe Lightroom native app now available for Windows on ARM devices

Adobe today announced the availability of native Adobe Lightroom app for Windows on ARM devices. Adobe rebuilt the Lightroom app to take advantage of the performance and power efficiency benefits of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. Adobe today also announced the release of Adobe Lightroom native app for Apple M1 processor devices.

This is an initial release. Adobe mentioned that it will continue to optimize for Arm and M1 in subsequent releases.

The free Lightroom Starter plan is now available for Lightroom desktop (Mac and Windows). Lightroom is available across all the major desktop (Mac, Windows, Intel, Arm), mobile (iOS, Android) and web (lightroom.adobe.com) platforms.

Source: Adobe