Huawei has finally released the list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 10-based EMUI 10. According to the list, as much as 25 Huawei smartphones will be updated to Android 10-based EMUI 10.
Android 10 is Google’s latest Android update which brings a number of new features and improvements. Privacy and security improvements and Dark Theme are some of the features that are worth highlighting in Google’s latest Android update.
What is important to note here is that Google services will run just fine on these smartphones after the Android 10 update. Also, Huawei is not going to update all its smartphones at one go. It will push the update to six latest smartphones including Huawei P30 Pro, P30, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 X and Nova 5T.
January:
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei P30
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 X (4G)
- Huawei Nova 5T
Later Months:
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS
- Huawei Mate 20 X(5G)
- Huawei P30 lite
- Huawei Nova 4e
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS
- Huawei Mate 20 lite
- Huawei P Smart 2019
- Huawei P Smart + 2019
- Huawei P Smart Pro
- Huawei P Smart Z
- Huawei Nova 4
- Huawei Nova Lite 3
If you’re using Huawei smartphone., did you find your smartphone on the list? Let us know in the comments below.
via XDA