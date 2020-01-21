Huawei has finally released the list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 10-based EMUI 10. According to the list, as much as 25 Huawei smartphones will be updated to Android 10-based EMUI 10.

Android 10 is Google’s latest Android update which brings a number of new features and improvements. Privacy and security improvements and Dark Theme are some of the features that are worth highlighting in Google’s latest Android update.

What is important to note here is that Google services will run just fine on these smartphones after the Android 10 update. Also, Huawei is not going to update all its smartphones at one go. It will push the update to six latest smartphones including Huawei P30 Pro, P30, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 X and Nova 5T.

January:

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 X (4G)

Huawei Nova 5T

Later Months:

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 X(5G)

Huawei P30 lite

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10

Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS

Huawei Mate 20 lite

Huawei P Smart 2019

Huawei P Smart + 2019

Huawei P Smart Pro

Huawei P Smart Z

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova Lite 3

via XDA