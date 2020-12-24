Telegram Desktop for Windows 10 has received a new update, bringing the new voice chat feature that Telegram announced yesterday. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

VOICE CHATS DONE RIGHT Turn any of your group chats into a hop-on, hop-off conference call.

Get up to several thousand participants in each voice chat.

Control the number of speakers with flexible admin tools.

The new voice chat feature is also available on the Android app. Here is how the feature works in Telegram for Android:

Here’s how this feature works:

Any Telegram group can become a voice chat room that is always on.

Voice Chats run in parallel to existing text and media-based communication, adding a live layer of ephemeral talk to the group.

Groups with active voice chats have a special bar at the top that shows who is talking at the moment.

at the moment. After joining a voice chat, you are free to move around the app, browse conversations and send messages. You stay connected to the chat and the microphone controls remain on screen so that you can quickly mute and unmute yourself at any time.

You can download and install the Telegram Desktop on your Windows 10 PC from the below link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.