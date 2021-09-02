Telegram Desktop has received an update on Windows 10, bringing the app Version 8.0. The latest update adds a number of new features, including the ability to see the number of unread comments when opening the channel’s comments, the ability to share your screen with an unlimited number of viewers. With the latest version of the app installed, users will be able to show or hide the original sender’s name. You can read the full official changelog below to know more.

Changelog

LIVE STREAMS, FLEXIBLE FORWARDING UNLIMITED LIVE STREAMS Broadcast video and share your screen to an unlimited number of viewers.

To begin, click on the Live Stream button in the title bar of a community where you are an admin. FLEXIBLE FORWARDING Click on the ‘Forward Message’ label above the input field to change how messages will be sent.

Hide or show the original sender’s name.

Remove or keep captions from media messages. UNREAD COMMENT COUNTERS See how many unread comments there are when opening a channel’s comments.

