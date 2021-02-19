Privacy-focussed messaging service Telegram has updated Telegram Desktop for Windows 10, taking it to version 2.5.9.
Changelog
- Enhanced Privacy
• Delete not only messages, but also groups you have created, secret chats and call history for all parties, without leaving a trace.
- Enhanced Voice Chat
• Adjust the volume for individual voice chat participants.
- Report Fake
• Report fake groups or channels that pretend to be famous people or organizations by opening their Profile>…> Report.
