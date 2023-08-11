Quake II remastered arrived on Xbox Game Pass for $9.99

Quake II remastered version has been the talk of town in the gaming online communities for quite some time. And, apparently, we’re getting close to a release date and information on which platform will this highly-anticipated title be released.

A remastered version of the classic first-person shooter Quake II has just been released today on the Xbox Game Pass, available on Microsoft Store for $9.99. Interestingly, the release also includes a brand-new Expansion called “Call of the Machine” and coincides with QuakeCon 2023 event.

This eagerly anticipated addition amps up the multiplayer experience on all platforms. Xbox Series X/S takes the lead by accommodating a staggering 8 players, while Xbox One, PS4/PS5, and Switch players can revel in the action with 4-player split-screen capabilities.

Besides the all-new expansion pack, the remastered version also includes the original mission packs, The Reckoning and Ground Zero. It supports cross-play capability and motion-aiming ready. The game’s physical editions, courtesy of Limited Run Games, will go live soon for $34.99 on all platforms.

Quake II was originally released in 1997 and was praised for its groundbreaking graphics and gameplay. The remastered version is expected to feature improved visuals, updated controls, and new content – much like the 2019 remaster by Nvidia, Quake II RTX.

“Damn. This is cool but I was hoping they would announce a brand new Quake game since it’s been rumored for years. I guess Quake is dead in the water for Bethesda as a franchise. So only Doom is left with hope,” one user writes on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit.

The game will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It will be published by Bethesda Softworks and the good news is, it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

What are your thoughts on Quake II remastered coming this month and being released on Xbox Game Pass on day one? Let us know in the comments!