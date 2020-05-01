Though not new, this feature just received several updates. Two are higher quality voices that are more natural and pleasant to listen to as well as automatic language detection. For example, your Spanish text will now be read in a Spanish voice!

This speech-related feature lets you listen to your Word document on your iPhone or iPad. Use Read Aloud to proofread, increase comprehension (words are highlighted as they’re read to help you follow along), and consumption while multitasking.

Take advantage of the larger screen on your iPad with the new multi-window support in Word and PowerPoint. Open and work on two documents or decks side-by-side.

Outlook

Simply schedule meetings across time zones

We’re making it easier to collaborate with co-workers across time zones by letting you choose a different time zone when scheduling meetings to ensure that the time will work well for all involved. To enable, create a New Event and tap your preferred Time zone under Date and Time options.

Introducing the People search answers

Find information about people in your network with the People search answers. Ask about a friend’s phone number or a co-worker’s office location and get an intelligent answer back!

Introducing the Calendar search answer

Find information about your events and meetings with the Calendar search answers. Ask where your next meeting is or what meetings you have tomorrow and get a relevant answer back!

Top Results

See the most relevant messages in Outlook with Top Results. When you search for something, you will see the Top Results at the top of the search result list.

Easily report phishing and spam

See something that isn’t right? Now you can easily report phishing and spam messages and keep your inbox safe. While in a message, tap Report Message from the drop down menu.