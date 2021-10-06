Microsoft has pushed an update to its Surface app, taking the app version number to 61.60.139.0. The latest update includes support for Surface accessories, including Surface audio devices, pen, and docks. The update also includes support for 36 languages, though the company doesn’t provide any information about what languages they’ve added. Support for features like smart charging is also there. Meanwhile, you can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

An updated user experience that complements the premium hardware experience for Surface

Support for Surface accessories, including Surface audio devices, pen, and docks

Support for features, like Smart charging, on devices that support it

New promotions for eligible Surface devices

Support for 36 languages

You can click on the below link to update your Surface app, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and check for updates.