Microsoft's report shows that the UK's aim to be global leader in AI is far from reality as of now

A new report by Microsoft in collaboration with Dr. Chris Brauer of the University of London shows a possible roadblock to the UK’s ambition to become a global leader in AI. The report finds that 87% of UK businesses may be inadequately prepared for cyberattacks, leaving them vulnerable in the evolving landscape of AI.

The research, based on a survey of over 1,000 cybersecurity professionals and business leaders, indicates that only 13% of UK organizations possess what the report terms “cyber resilience.” This lack of preparedness could expose businesses to costly ransomware attacks and hinder the UK’s aim of achieving “AI superpower” status within the next decade.

“Cybercriminals, some with resources comparable to nation-states, are increasingly utilizing AI to launch more intricate and impactful attacks. This research presents a clear opportunity for organizations to leverage AI for improved cybersecurity.”

Stated Paul Kelly, Director of the Security Business Group at Microsoft UK.

The UK currently holds the top position in global cybersecurity rankings. However, the report also suggests substantial improvements are needed to secure businesses and unlock the potential £52 billion economic benefit.

