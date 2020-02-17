Microsoft Remote Desktop app on Windows has received a number of useful new features in the latest update.

Taking the app to Version 10.1.1149.0, the update will now let you copy files between the local and remote PCs. With the latest update installed, your email address can be used to access remote resources if enabled by your admin. Further, the user account assigned to a remote resource feed can now be changed. The update also offers general bug fixes. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

You can now copy files between the local and remote PCs.

Your email address can now be used to access remote resources, if enabled by your admin.

The user account assigned to a remote resource feed can now be changed.

When assigning .rdp files to this app, a proper icon will be shown in File Explorer instead of a blank one.

Additional bug fixes.

You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop app from this link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.