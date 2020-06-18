Microsoft Launcher Preview has received an update today. Taking the app to Version 6.2.200602.79087, the update lets users add up to three rows in Dock. Apart from that, the update brings couple of other important new features including the ability to organize App Drawer with folders, the ability to double tap to lock the phone screen. Microsoft also claims to have improved the app search in the latest update. Further, the update comes with bug fixes and performance improvements.

Changelog

Add up to 3 rows in Dock

Organize your App Drawer with folders

Double tap to lock screen

Improved app search

Fixed bugs and crashes

You can download and install Microsoft Launcher Preview for your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can head over to Google Play Store and download the app.