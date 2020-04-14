GitHub for mobile updated with several most-requested features

Last month, Microsoft announced the general availability of GitHub for mobile apps. With GitHub for mobile app on iOS and Android, you can review code, merge changes and share feedback from anywhere. Yesterday, Microsoft released the v1.1 update of GitHub for mobile.

This updated app now comes with some of the most-requested features including mentions, changing branches, and more. You can now type “@” in comments, issues, and reviews to see suggestions for relevant people and teams you can mention. You can also now view commits in pull requests and repositories so you can see detailed history of changes. Find the full change log below.

Change log of v1.1 update:

Typing “@” in a comment, issue, or review will autocomplete a list of most-relevant users that you can select from

Switch branches when browsing repositories

View a list of commits in pull requests or repositories

A new, native commit details view accessible from commit lists or pull request timelines

Totally redesigned issue creation flow with templates

You can download the GitHub mobile app from the Google Play or App Store.