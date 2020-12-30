This year Tesla set out their goal of selling 500,00 cars in 2020. Despite the pandemic, they actually made good progress towards their goal, but to hit the 500,000 targets they need to shift 182,000 vehicles in Q4 2020.

In an internal memo 2 weeks ago Elon Musk said Tesla had a shot but needed to increase production. Tesla also sweetened its offering by giving 1-year of free supercharging to new buyers.

Today Musk took it one step further by offering 3 months of Full Self-Driving, probably worth a few hundred dollars.

All Tesla cars delivered in the final three days of the year will get three months of the Full Self-Driving option for free. Delivery & docs must be fully complete by midnight Dec 31st. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2020

Tesla’s current value exceeds that of all the other car companies combined, but it crucially depends on the company retaining the confidence of investors, and that means new records every quarter.

