Chinese company ZTE has finally launched the world’s first under-display selfie camera phone, the Axon A20 5G. To everyone’s surprise, the ZTE Axon A20 5G is a mid-range device and doesn’t cost a fortune, which, of course, is a good thing because it means that there is a possibility that we’ll see more mid-range under-display camera phones in the coming years.

The ZTE A20 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6 or 8GB of RAM. Featuring a 6.92-inch OLED with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the smartphone includes 5G connectivity, a 4,220mAh battery, 32-megapixel under-display selfie camera.

The rear camera array includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultrawide with 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. There are two storage options — 128GB,256GB. You also get support for a microSD card slot in case you want more storage.

The Axon 20 5G is available at 2,198 yuan (~$320) in China, though it’s not clear whether or not the smarpthone will be available in other parts of the world.

via TheVerge