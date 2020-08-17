In a press release, ZTE Corporation confirmed that it will be launching the world’s first mass-produced commercial smartphone with an under-display front-facing camera.

The company has always been an early adopter of technology and released its first dual-screen foldable smartphone before Huawei, Samsung.

While no details have been provided, the rumour is that the VisionOX is the company that has provided the under-display camera solution to ZTE as the former is the word’s first company to mass-produce the under-display camera technology.

Visionox has earlier boasted that it was ready to produce the first mass-produced fully under-display smartphone camera, which features an OLED display with a new pixel structure, highly transparent materials, a special pixel arrangement and new driving circuitry.

According not ZTE’s President for Mobile Business, Ni Fei, a blind camera test carried out with the participation of a few people, revealed no issues in terms of camera output with this new technology compared to a regular camera.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is set to launch on the 1st September 2020.