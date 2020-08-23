Chinese company ZTE is all set to make history by launching the world’s first under-display selfie camera smartphone, ZTE Axon A20 5G on September 1. And much like how Microsoft employees hyped the Surface Duo before the launch, ZTE employees have been posting several images of the Axon A20 on the various social media sites for the last few days to hype up the September launch event and by doing so they gave us some key details about the under-display camera phone.

Today is no different. On a Chinese social media site, a ZTE employee has recently posted new images of the Axon A20 5G smarpthone, giving us details on the color options that the smartphone will be available in. Considering that the images posted by the employees are real, it seems that the Axon A20 will be available in four different color options, including black, purple, gold, and blue.

The front part of the display doesn’t have a notch, punch hole, and certainly not pop-up, as you’d expect from an under-display selfie camera phone. According to previously leaked renders, ZTE’s Axon A20 5G features a flat display panel, something which a lot of users will love and appreciate.

The ZTE employee, however, didn’t reveal the specifications of the Axon A20 5G smarpthone. We still don’t know much about the price either, but the good news is that we’ll know all the information about the smartphone in a few days, as the launch event is on September 1.