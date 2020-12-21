A few months ago, ZTE launched the world’s first under-display selfie camera phone, but since it wasn’t a global launch, only people in China were able to buy it. Back then, it wasn’t clear whether or not people outside China will be able to buy the smarpthone. Putting an end to all the speculations, ZTE is now making the Axon A20 5G available for more markets.

ZTE A20 5G smartphone is now available in the EU, the UK, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, the UAE, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. The ZTE Axon A20 5G is priced at €449 / $449 / £419 will be sold via invitation codes in limited quantity at first(via Pocketnow). ZTE is also inviting people to become one of the first users to buy the Axon A20 5G, and doing so will get you a free ZTE LiveBuds TWS earphone alongside the smartphone. You need to join the New Vision Club programme to avail the offer.

The ZTE A20 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6 or 8GB of RAM. Featuring a 6.92-inch OLED with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the smartphone includes 5G connectivity, a 4,220mAh battery, 32-megapixel under-display selfie camera.

The rear camera array includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide with 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. There are two storage options — 128GB,256GB. You also get support for a microSD card slot in case you want more storage.

