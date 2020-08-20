Chinese company ZTE is gearing up for the launch of the World’s first under-display selfie camera phone, ZTE A20 5G. Several lakes about the under-display phone surfaced online in the last couple of weeks, and most of these leaks were done by none other than the President and other employees of the company. But it seems there is still a lot more exciting pieces of information that the company wants us to learn about the smarpthone before the launch of the smarpthone.

On his Weibo account, ZTE’s president of mobile devices Ni Fei has shared renders of the upcoming ZTE A20 5G, giving us a closer look at the smarpthone from both the front and the back. The front part of the display doesn’t have a notch, punch hole, and certainly not pop-up, as you’d expect from an under-display selfie camera phone. According to the renders, ZTE’s Axon A20 5G features a flat display panel, something which a lot of users will love and appreciate. The back, on the other hand, features a curve design. We can also see a rectangular camera module, which houses four cameras and a flash.

Ni Fei also gave us the first look of what the Axon A20 5G will look like when it’s turned on. And as you can see in the below image, while the smarpthone looks gorgeous, the bezels are noticeable, especially at the bottom and that might disappoint many users.

While no details have been provided, the rumor is that the VisionOX is the company that has provided the under-display camera solution to ZTE as the former is the word’s first company to mass-produce the under-display camera technology.

Details about the Axon A20 5G are still scarce and, therefore, we don’t know anything about the price, specs, and more importantly, the availability of the smarpthone.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is set to launch on September 1, 2020.

via Tweakers; TheVerge