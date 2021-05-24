Zoom will release an updated Windows 10 app optimized for Snapdragon devices

During the Qualcomm Snapdragon Compute event, Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced that Zoom will release a new version of its Windows 10 app, optimized for Snapdragon devices. This new app will deliver significantly longer battery life compared to the current Zoom app.

“This summer, we’ll release a new version of Zoom that will enable the optimization for Snapdragon, delivering significantly longer battery life allowing Zoom to run longer than ever and allow users to connect from virtually anywhere,” said Gal. “Zoom is proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies to help businesses and students connect, communicate, and express their ideas so they can get more done together.”

Source: Qualcomm