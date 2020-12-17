Zoom lifted their 40-minute call limit on Thanksgiving this year, and today the company announced that it will also be doing so over the winter holiday period, but only on specific days.

The days covered are Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s, with the dates covered being:

10 AM ET Thursday, Dec. 17, to 6 AM ET Saturday, Dec. 19

10 AM ET Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 AM ET Saturday, Dec. 26

10 AM ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 AM ET on Saturday, Jan. 2

Besides your PC, Zoom is now available on a number of screened digital assistants such as the Google Nest Home Max or Facebook Portal devices, hopefully making it easier to bring families closer in a safe manner over the next few weeks.

Via Engadget.