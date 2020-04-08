Zoom has gained a lot of media attention over the past couple of weeks and unfortunately, most of it has been negative for the company. While Zoom has made promises to fix all the privacy and security concerns, it looks like the company might be a tad late.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, a Zoom shareholder has moved to court to file a lawsuit against the company for shoddy practices. Investor Michael Drieu claims that the company withheld critical information about security including the absence of end-to-end encryption. He also said that the company didn’t disclose the use of Facebook’s SDK that was funneling user information as well as the fact that the app was vulnerable to hacks in general.

Zoom has been one of the rare winners in the coronavirus pandemic but the company has been facing backlash for not protecting its users properly. Earlier this week, the Taiwan government banned the use of Zoom following the various security breaches and Zoombombing. Before that, SpaceX decided not to use the app for their internal meetings. Before that, several schools also banned the use of Zoom citing privacy concerns. However, that hasn’t stopped the company from gaining millions of users amid the ongoing pandemic.