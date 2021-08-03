Video conferencing company Zoom has settled a class-action lawsuit accusing the company shared personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn, and let hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called “Zoombombing.”

Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million and improve its security practices including alerting users when meeting hosts or other participants use third-party apps in meetings, and to provide specialized training to employees on privacy and data handling.

In the proposed settlement subscribers would be eligible for 15% refunds on their core subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger, while others could receive up to $15.

Despite agreeing to the settlement Zoom denied wrongdoing, saying in a statement “The privacy and security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take seriously the trust our users place in us.”

The settlement is still to be approved by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California.

via CNBC