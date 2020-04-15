The coronavirus pandemic has seen a rise in the use of Zoom but the company has been struggling to maintain user privacy. The company, however, has faced a lot of backlash for not taking customer privacy seriously which forced the company to freeze feature releases for 90-days to patch the neverending list of vulnerabilities. Just yesterday, we reported how Zoom users’ credentials were sold by hackers on the dark web.

Today the company has released a new update to address the security issues. Zoom is bringing enhanced password capabilities, random meeting IDs and more in the update. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update:

Random meeting IDs : One-time randomly generated meetings IDs for newly scheduled meetings and webinars will be 11 digits instead of nine. Your Personal Meeting ID (PMI) will remain the same.

: One-time randomly generated meetings IDs for newly scheduled meetings and webinars will be 11 digits instead of nine. Your Personal Meeting ID (PMI) will remain the same. Cloud recordings: Password protection for shared cloud recordings is now on by default for all accounts. We’ve also enhanced the complexity of passwords on your cloud recordings. Existing shared recordings are not affected.

Password protection for shared cloud recordings is now on by default for all accounts. We’ve also enhanced the complexity of passwords on your cloud recordings. Existing shared recordings are not affected. Third-party file sharing : You can once again use third-party platforms, such as Box, Dropbox, and OneDrive, to share across the Zoom platform. We temporarily disabled this feature and have restored it after a full security review of the process.

: You can once again use third-party platforms, such as Box, Dropbox, and OneDrive, to share across the Zoom platform. We temporarily disabled this feature and have restored it after a full security review of the process. Zoom Chat message preview: Zoom Chat users can hide the message preview for desktop chat notifications. If this is turned off, you’ll simply be alerted that you have a new message without displaying any message content.

The new update bumps the app to v4.6.11 and is available for download for the users.