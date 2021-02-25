In a blog post, Zoom has announced that they will be bringing Live Transcriptions to free accounts in the future.

The effort is part of Zoom’s drive to offer accessibility features, which currently includes manual closed captioning, keyboard accessibility, pinning or spotlighting interpreter video, screen reader support, and a range of accessibility settings.

The feature, which is currently paid, will be rolling out to all Zoom users in Fal 2021, but Zoom will be offering the feature to hosts who need it right now on application.

To sign up, enter your information in this form. You will receive a confirmation email with more details.