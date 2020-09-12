Zoom has released a new update that brings support for 2FA for all the users. The new feature aims at improving the security of the app that has been plagued by zoombombing and security breaches.
The new 2FA system will use time-based one-time password (TOTP) that will work well with Authentication apps like Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator. Apart from that, the app will also support SAML, OAuth and password-based authentication. This will allow users to get a one time password (OTP) via the authenticator app/SMS or call.
How to 2FA on Zoom:
- Sign in to the Zoom Dashboard
- In the navigation menu, click Advanced, then Security.
- Make sure the Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication option is enabled.
- Select one of these options to enable 2FA for:
- All users in your account: Enable 2FA for all users in the account.
- Users with specific roles: Enable 2FA for roles with the specified roles. Click Select specified roles, choose the roles, then click OK.
- Users belonging to specific groups: Enable 2FA for users that are in the specified groups. Click the pencil icon, choose the groups, then click OK.
- Click ‘Save’ to confirm your 2FA settings.
