Zoom has released a new update that brings support for 2FA for all the users. The new feature aims at improving the security of the app that has been plagued by zoombombing and security breaches.

The new 2FA system will use time-based one-time password (TOTP) that will work well with Authentication apps like Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator. Apart from that, the app will also support SAML, OAuth and password-based authentication. This will allow users to get a one time password (OTP) via the authenticator app/SMS or call.

How to 2FA on Zoom: