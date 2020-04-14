Zoom has seen an unprecedented growth ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began. The company, however, has faced a lot of backlash for not taking customer privacy seriously which forced the company to freeze feature releases for 90-days to patch the neverending list of vulnerabilities.

Today, the company has announced that it will be allowing premium users to opt-out of certain data center regions. In a blog post, Zoom said it will be allowing customers to select certain regions through which Zoom will be routing the video calls. This comes just weeks after the company admitted that it routed some of the calls through China by mistake. The new feature will be rolling out to premium users on April 18.

Starting April 18, with respect to data in transit, Zoom admins and account owners of paid accounts can, at the account, group, or user level: Opt out of specific data center regions

Opt in to specific data center regions You will not be able to change or opt out of your default region, which will be locked. The default region is the region where a customer’s account is provisioned. For the majority of our customers, this is the United States.

Zoom highlighted some additional details that people need to consider while using this feature: