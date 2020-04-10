Troubles are piling up rapidly for video conferencing company Zoom, who has been accused repeatedly of lax security. Now, Time reports that 3 counterintelligence agencies have observed foreign spies using the platform to spy on Americans.

While China hasn’t been the only one who took advantage of Zoom’s poor security to spy on companies and individuals, they are believed to be the most aggressive.

“More than anyone else, the Chinese are interested in what American companies are doing,” said one US official.

Eric Yan, Zoom’s Chinese American CEO, has promised to address these security issues; but the number of companies and governments that have banned the tool are piling up rapidly, ranging from the US Senate, the government of Singapore and Taiwan, and companies as diverse as SpaceX.

Zoom has announced the following initiatives to correct the issues with their platform:

The company announced that it’s taking help from CISOs to improve the security and patch the flaws in the app. Zoom will be taking help from CISOs from HSBC, NTT Data, Procore, and Ellie Mae, among others. Moreover, the company is also setting up an Advisory Board that will include security leaders from VMware, Netflix, Uber, Electronic Arts, and others. Lastly, the company has also asked Alex Stamos, ex-CSO of Facebook to join as an outside advisor. Alex is a well-known personality in the cybersecurity world who left Facebook after an alleged conflict of interest with other executives about how to address the Russian government’s use of its platform to spread disinformation during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

It remains to be seen if Zoom can rescue their reputation and capitalise on their meteoric rise, or if they, like a shooting star, end up imploding in the end.

Source: Techtimes