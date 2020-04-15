Zenkit To Do tries to fill the gap left by Wunderlist

Wunderlist cloud-based task management application was developed by a German-based startup 6Wunderkinder. Back in 2015, Microsoft acquired 6Wunderkinder. Two years after the acquisition, Microsoft announced that it will retire Wunderlist app for a brand new task management app called Microsoft To Do. In December 2019, Microsoft announced that it will shut down Wunderlist on May 6th, 2020. Microsoft also provided a simple way for Wunderlist app users to migrate their to-do lists to Microsoft To Do. Some Wunderlist app fans (which includes Wunderlist founder) do not want the app to be killed for some reasons.

Zenkit, a German startup, wants to be the new home for Wunderlist fans. ZenKit To Do is a task management app that has all of the same features that made Wunderlist such a beloved app. It even looks a lot like Wunderlist app.

“We deliberately built Zenkit To Do to look and feel similar to Wunderlist,” Zenkit CEO, Martin Welker explained. “Wunderlist’s departure is a huge loss for millions of users who’ve built their lives around it. Many have expressed disappointment at the current alternatives, none of which are quite the same. We want to fill that gap. We knew we had the infrastructure to handle such a quick turnaround, and had already planned it for 2020, so we thought… Why not now?”

Zenkit To Do also offers an “one-click-import” function for Wunderlist users allowing them to migrate their lists, along with due dates and starred tasks.

Zenkit To Do app offers the following:

Inbox

Smart lists: Starred, Today, This week, Assigned to me

List sharing

File attachments

Comments

Reminders

Folders

Subtasks

Offline support

Dark mode

User @mentions

Enterprise ready: groups, roles, SAML, SCIM, auditing

Seamless integration with Zenkit Kanban and Gantt

You can compare Zenkit To Do and Wunderlist features here.