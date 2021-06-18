For years Picture in Picture mode has been an exclusive paid feature on YouTube Premium for Android. Till now it was not available on iOS at all, but today YouTube confirmed the feature is finally on the way.

Like on Android, where it was initially a free feature before becoming available to all Android users in 2018, on the iPhone it will initially only be available for YouTube Premium users, before rolling out to all iOS customers. Notable the feature appears to be only available to users in USA.

Their statement to MacRumors read:

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well.

iOS does already support PiP mode when playing video via the browser, however, Google limited this to paid users.