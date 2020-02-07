Google is currently transitioning from Google Play Music to YouTube Music and if 9to5Google‘s sources are to be believed, the company will soon allow users to upload their entire library to YouTube Music.

The sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the feature is almost ready for rollout. Once live, Google will give users an option to transfer their entire Google Play Music Library to YouTube Music. The company is planning to kill Play Music in the second half of 2020.

Google has been hard at work to bring YouTube Music to the level of Apple Music and Spotify which are currently leading the music streaming market. That said, YouTube Music has come a long way and now has a lot of the features available on other music streaming services like Spotify. Google recently revealed that YouTube Music and YouTube Premium combined have 20 million paid subscribers.