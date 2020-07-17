YouTube restores HD playback in India but there’s a catch

Back in March, YouTube throttled playback worldwide in an attempt to reduce stress on infrastructure as more and more people started working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After four long months, YouTube has finally restored HD playback for users in India. The move, however, comes with a catch. While users are now seeing 720p, 1080p and even 2K options, they are only available when the device is connected to the WiFi. As soon as a user switches to LTE, the options default back to 480p.

Seeing as a huge population in India still rely on 4G, it doesn’t change a whole lot as those on 4G will not be able to select HD playback. That said, it could just be YouTube testing the waters before enabling HD playback for everyone in India.

Via: Android Police