YouTube announces additional protections for people under 18

Google today announced additional protections for people under 18 on YouTube and YouTube Kids. You can read about the new protections below.
- YouTube will change the default upload setting to the most private option available for users ages 13-17 on YouTube. When users change the default upload visibility setting, YouTube will offer reminders indicating who can see their video.
- YouTube will make take a break and bedtime reminders on by default for all users ages 13-17 on YouTube.
- YouTube will make autoplay off by default for these users.
- YouTube will introduce additional parental controls in the YouTube Kids app, including the ability for a parent to choose a “locked” default autoplay setting.
- YouTube will begin to remove overly commercial content from YouTube Kids, such as a video that only focuses on product packaging or directly encourages children to spend money.
- YouTube now provides a parent guide which suggests ways for parents to help children understand content they may see on YouTube, including paid product promotions.
Source: YouTube
Comments