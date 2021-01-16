YouTube has quietly added the ability to search by voice on their website.

The feature is activated by clicking on the microphone next to the search bar.

The feature works the same as Google Search via voice and appears to be backed by Google’s AI, allowing for natural language searches.

You can also direct it to search only your likes, history and playlists, or the latest video from a specific channel for example.

The feature is similar to voice search on mobile, and should make YouTube Search more accessible to many users.

