YouTube has released a new update for Music that adds support for lyrics to the app. The new update is currently available for Android and iOS users so you can see the lyrics within the app. YouTube is still working on web support so you won’t get lyrics on the web browser right now.

To try the feature, you will need to play a song and tap the “i” button on the left side of the screen to turn on the lyrics for the song. Unfortunately, the app won’t show lyrics for every song, especially for the new songs/albums. The company told The Verge that the lyrics are being sourced from LyricFind and are updated daily. However, the company didn’t reveal a timeline so it’s not clear if lyrics will be available immediately after an album release.

YouTube is not the first company to bring support for lyrics. Recently, Spotify also started rolling out the lyrics feature for its mobile apps.