YouTube Music introduces three new personalized playlists

Google’s music streaming service YouTube Music yesterday announced three personalized music mixes: Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix. These new mixes will keep you up to date on new music releases and introduce you to a wider range of artists and sounds based on your music taste. YouTube will make use of your listening history to update these mixes regularly to make your music exploration exciting all the time. Learn about these new mixes in detail below.

Discover Mix: Whether introducing you to an entirely new artist you’ve never heard before, or unearthing hidden, lesser-known gems from artists you’re already familiar with, Discover Mix will give you 50 tracks every week that help you expand your musical horizons. With new updates every Wednesday, it’s your go-to playlist to discover music.

New Release Mix: This mix is your one-stop shop for a playlist of all the most recent releases by your favorite artists (and others we think you’ll like). Expect a big update every Friday (when most new releases drop) along with mid-week releases sprinkled in throughout the week to ensure you are always up-to-date on the latest releases.

Your Mix: Your Mix is the perfect playlist for those times when you don’t want to think and just want to play something you know you’ll like. It’s full of songs by artists you know and love, and also mixes in some songs and artists you’ve never heard before, but that we think you’ll love. Small updates are made regularly, so the music never gets stale and there’s always something new in rotation.