Just yesterday we reported on Netflix’s decision to reduce the streaming quality in Europe to reduce the load on the internet. Now, YouTube has decided to follow along and has reduced the streaming quality for users in Europe.

YouTube has confirmed its decision in a statement to CNET and has noted that it will switch to SD “when HD is not necessary”. The service had seen “only a few usage peaks” but reducing the quality should reduce the strain on the internet.

We are in ongoing conversations with the regulators, governments and network operators all over Europe, and are making a commitment to temporarily default all traffic in the UK and the EU to standard definition. – YouTube

European Commissioner Thierry Breton thanked Google for following through and making swift changes to ensure core functions of internet work as intended.

I warmly ?? the initiative that #Google takes to preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet during the #COVID19 crisis by having #YouTube switch all ?? traffic to SD by default. @sundarpichai and @SusanWojcicki demonstrate strong responsibility.https://t.co/jMNhFFpsxa — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 20, 2020

The Novel Coronavirus has caused people to work from home which has been an issue for tech companies who are struggling to keep up with the surge in users. The decision to switch to SD for 30 days should take off some strain from the internet.