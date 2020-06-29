You’re not alone, GitHub is down for many users

GitHub is now down for developers around the world. GitHub confirmed the outage and mentioned that it is investigating reports of increased errors and slow page load. 30 minutes after the outage was reported, GitHub team said that they have identified the source of elevated errors and are working on recovery.

Update: GitHub has confirmed on the status page that its services are coming back to normal.

Our services are recovering. – Jun 2911:21 UTC

You can find the latest update on the GitHub status here.

Source: GitHub

