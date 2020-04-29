Microsoft’s goal with their Your Phone app is to make your phone an extension of your PC, and it appears their latest feature will involve audio playing on your handset.

ALumia have posted a screenshot of an unreleased version of the app with a menu item saying:”Show audio currently playing from my phone”

This appears to include more than just the name, but also album art for the track.

Your Phone | AlbumArt pic.twitter.com/4J1nh9Mic8 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) April 29, 2020

It seems likely that the app will also eventually offer the ability to control the music currently playing on your handset, giving you one less reason to pick up your device.

As yet we do not know when this new feature will be rolling out.