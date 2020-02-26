American social aggregation company, Reddit is working on a number of new features, according to famous reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

Thanks to Wong’s reverse engineering skills, we now know about the features that are currently in the development phase. Reddit is currently working on as much as three new features including Phantom Mode, which will allow users to browse the internet privately, a special animation for earning 10,000 karma, and a new community creation flow that will allow you to create an avatar, and choose community topics, which your community will be based on. You’ll also be able to share the special animation on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

reddit is working on “Phantom Mode” for browsing privately ( ?° ?? ?°) pic.twitter.com/h6IKDgxc1n — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 26, 2020

reddit is working on 10000 karma social media animation that you can share to Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, etc pic.twitter.com/4oKgEuISJb — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 26, 2020

reddit is working on a new community creation flow, comes with topic selection and avatar creation pic.twitter.com/x1r1OHdCJK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 26, 2020

As mentioned above, these features are currently in the testing phase and that means you may have to wait a while to see them in action.

If you’re a Reddit user., are these features helpful to you? Let us know in the comments section below.