Google is all set to hold its hardware event tomorrow, October 19. The company is expected to unveil a bunch of new products, including the Google Pixel 6. However, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to make the purchase as Google is reportedly planning to start the shipping process from October 28.

On the bright side, Google is likely to take pre-orders for the Pixel 6 series after officially launching it, though it remains unclear whether the company will start taking pre-orders right from launch day. It’s also worth noting that the upcoming Pixel phone will be available in select countries, including the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, Taiwan.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6 RUMORED SPECS

Google Pixel 6 is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes 50MP primary and 12MP Ultra-wide cameras. For taking selfies, you get a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The new Pixel series will reportedly get five years of software support — four major Android updates and one year of extended security patches. Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging, a 4614mAh battery, IP68 dust, and water protection, an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Google Pixel 6 series will get software updates for Android 13, 14, 15, 16 alongside support for five years of security updates. We’ll learn more about the smartphone at the event. Rest assured, you’ll keep you updated about all the new products that Google launches at the event, so stay tuned.