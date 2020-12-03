Google has announced an update to its Nearby Share feature in Android smartphones.

The feature, which lets you share files, pictures, and even links, and will now also let you share your apps, even when you do not have WIFI.

To share your app with a friend you simply have to go to the Google Play Store app on your phone, go to the “Share Apps” menu in “My Apps & Games,” select the apps you want to share and let your friend accept the incoming apps.

The update may not have hit your phone yet but will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

via Pocketnow