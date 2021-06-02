The lifeblood of communication in many companies is their SharePoint intranet, and today Microsoft announced that they will be improving the workflow around maintaining it considerably.

SharePoint users will soon be able to edit modern SharePoint pages or news posts within Teams experience. Users can now pin a Page or News Post to a Teams channel and make edits without leaving Teams.

This feature will simplify the authoring experience for publishers who are active on Teams.

It is expected to begin rolling this out in early June and users should expect the full rollout to be completed by mid-June.