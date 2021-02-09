Amazon is determined to produce a device for every surface of your home, and according to Bloomberg, their next product is intended to conquer your wall.

They report Amazon is working on a new wall-mounted Echo device with a touch screen which can be used as a smart home “command centre”, making it easier to control your devices using touch rather than voice.

The device will also serve as a family calendar, video chats and of course do everything an Echo can normally do.

The device is expected to have a 10-13 inch screen and cost only $200 to $250, suggesting it would be good value even as a digital photo frame.

If released, the device is expected to hit the market late in 2021 or early 2022.

via Engadget.