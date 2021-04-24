In a long-awaited move, Google is working to do away with the need to say “Hey, Google” to enable some “quick actions”.

The new Guacamole feature was discovered by 9to5Google initially tearing down the Google Assistant APK and today AndroidPolice discovered what the Guacamole menu led to.

The new option now allows you to “Skip saying ‘Hey, Google’ for some quick tasks”.

Those tasks would be where the context was very clear e.g. saying Stop when an alarm went off or Answer when there was an incoming call.

Google is currently testing the feature internally and it is not known if and when this useful feature will roll out more widely.