WhatsApp has a rather archaic system where your identity and chat history is tied to your phone number rather than an actual account.

Facebook is of course looking to change this, and while this has its privacy drawbacks there are also advantages when it comes to account management.

WABetaInfo reports that, besides working to allow chats to be migrated from iOS to Android and vice versa, the company is also working to let you move chats from one phone to another.

Gallery

This feature should be incredibly useful for those who are unable or unwilling to migrate their number to a new device.

The feature, which improves on the old version in that it allows you to change both your phone and number while retaining your chat history, is not live yet, but is expected to roll out in a number of weeks.

Via XDA-Dev